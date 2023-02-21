 Skip to main content
...Significant Winter Storm Wednesday Into Thursday...

.A large storm system will produce hazardous winter travel
conditions across central and northern Iowa. Precipitation will
begin mid-morning Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Heavy
snowfall is likely in far northern Iowa with accumulations
pushing eight inches or more close to the Minnesota and Iowa border.
Strong winds will further aggravate difficult driving conditions
by producing widespread blowing snow and visibility reductions to
near a quarter mile at times. Mixed precipitation types are more
of a concern to the south in central Iowa with a variety of snow,
freezing rain, and sleet all possible. Ice accretions may
approach or exceed a quarter inch over portions of central and
east central Iowa.

...ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO
6 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Significant icing expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to three tenths of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east-central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

5A Girls Regional Championship: West beats Waukee 69-68 for trip to State

  • 0

WATERLOO(KWWL)--In 5A Girls Regional Basketball Championship game Waterloo West got a game high 33 points from McDonald's All-American Sahara Wiliams and the Wahawks beat Waukee 69-68 for a ticket to their fourth straight State Tournament.

In this see-saw game Waukee led by as many as seven in the first half while West led by as many as 7 in the second half.  Waukee had a chance to ice the game in the final seconds, but the Warriors missed several free throws. 

Williams rebounded one of the those misses and scored the winning basket with less than ten seconds to play.

Tags

