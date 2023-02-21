5A Girls Regional Championship: West beats Waukee 69-68 for trip to State

WATERLOO(KWWL)--In 5A Girls Regional Basketball Championship game Waterloo West got a game high 33 points from McDonald's All-American Sahara Wiliams and the Wahawks beat Waukee 69-68 for a ticket to their fourth straight State Tournament.
In this see-saw game Waukee led by as many as seven in the first half while West led by as many as 7 in the second half. Waukee had a chance to ice the game in the final seconds, but the Warriors missed several free throws.
Williams rebounded one of the those misses and scored the winning basket with less than ten seconds to play.