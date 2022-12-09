CEDAR FALLS) KWWL) --In the first meeting for the season, 5A's top ranked Waterloo West used a suffocating defense in beating Cedar Falls 55-41. The Wahawks led 28-17 at halftime and improved to 5-0 with the win.
5A Girls Basketball: Top ranked Waterloo West beats Cedar Falls 55-41
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
