50th edition of RAGBRAI comes to an end Saturday with tire dip into Mississippi River

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWWL)- After seven days and 500 miles through Iowa roads and towns, the 50th edition of RAGBRAI is now in the books.
It all started last Sunday when riders dipped their back bike tires into the Missouri River in Sioux City. On Saturday, they pedaled the final 66 miles of the trek from Coralville to Davenport and dipped their front tires into the Mississippi River.
Along the way, rivers stopped overnight twice in Eastern Iowa, in Tama-Toledo on Thursday and Coralville on Friday.
"It was a very typical RAGBRAI Experience where you meet amazing people from all over the world," Coralville Mayor Meghann Foster said. "It's thrilling to see people entering your community on their bikes and hearing the cheering of support as they come in."
On their way out of town, riders stopped in Iowa City and had the chance to pedal through the tunnels of Kinnick Stadium.
Foster said while mother nature did dampen the day, she is proud of how the community responded quickly to make sure everyone stayed safe.
"We were disappointed that the concert could not happen, but safety always comes first," Foster said.
Foster said they could quickly adjust and spring into action because of solid planning and coordination with Johnson County Emergency Management and local first responders.
"We had an excellent plan in place. We have excellent personnel to help keep everyone safe," Foster said. "We knew there was always a chance when you have a big outdoor severe weather event."
Foster said many businesses and buildings opened their doors to serve as places for riders to shelter in place, including churches, two schools,
"All of that collaboration and all of the planning that went into putting this event together and getting it off the ground, that's why we were able to manage severe weather event and have everything go fairly smoothly," Foster said.
This was the sixth time the city has hosted RAGBRAI. Foster said that past experience helped them keep everyone safe.
"I think the combination of our experience hosting the event, having that plan in place, and having people that really are top-notch professionals know what they're doing helped keep everyone safe," Foster said. "Even though we had that weather event, everybody still had a great time yesterday."
It was a little cooler on Saturday for the thousands of riders who finished the final leg of the 500 mile journey.
Next year's RAGBRAI is slated to begin on July 20. The route and overnight stops will be unveiled at a later date.