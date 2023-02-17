5-year-old killed by a truck after entering roadway on a sled in Pella

PELLA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 5-year-old has been pronounced dead after sledding onto a roadway and being struck by a truck in Pella on Thursday.
At 5:26 p.m., the Pella Police and Ambulance responded near the intersection of West 4th Street and Fountain View Drive.
It was discovered that a truck hit a 5-year-old that entered the roadway on a sled from a hill near the intersection.
The child was transported to Pella Regional Health Center. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the child died of their injuries.
The Iowa State Patrol is assisting in the investigation efforts of the accident.