$5,000 reward offered in New Hampton missing person case

NEW HAMPTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa are offering a $5,000 reward for information on a missing 30-year-old man last seen on October 20.
Jonathan Henry Esparza was last seen leaving his home in New Hampton on October 20. He was on his way to meet a friend in Elma.
Esparza is described as 6'2" and 200 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.
His car was located by Police on November 11. No further leads have been found since.
People with information on the case can call the New Hampton Police Department or Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa.