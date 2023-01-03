 Skip to main content
4th Ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck races by Hudson 71-46

HUDSON(KWWL)--In 1A Boys basketball, 4th ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck got 29 points from leading score William Kiburis in a 71-46 win over Hudson.  The Rebels improved to 8-0 with the victory while the Pirates fall to 5-4.