  • Updated
4 US troops wounded in Syria raid that killed senior ISIS leader on Thursday

Four US troops were wounded in a helicopter raid in Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader on Thursday night.

Four US troops were wounded in a helicopter raid in Syria that killed a senior ISIS leader on Thursday night, according to the US military.

The US troops, as well as a working dog, were wounded during the raid in an "explosion on target," US Central Command said in a statement. The raid killed Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader.

The troops and the dog are currently receiving treatment in a medical facility in Iraq. The joint raid was carried out by US and Syrian Democratic Forces, said CENTCOM.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

