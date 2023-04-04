4 people found dead near a hotel in Cancun

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL IOWA

BOONE                 DALLAS                GRUNDY
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JASPER
MARSHALL              POLK                  POWESHIEK
STORY                 TAMA                  WEBSTER

IN NORTHEAST IOWA

BLACK HAWK

IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA

APPANOOSE             CLARKE                DECATUR
LUCAS                 MADISON               MAHASKA
MARION                MONROE                RINGGOLD
UNION                 WARREN                WAYNE

IN SOUTHEAST IOWA

DAVIS                 WAPELLO

IN SOUTHWEST IOWA

ADAIR                 ADAMS                 CASS
TAYLOR

IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA

AUDUBON               CARROLL               GREENE
GUTHRIE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON,
AMES, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE,
CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON,
CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART,
EARLHAM, ELDORA, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK,
GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON,
INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON,
MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA,
OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR,
STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY,
WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET.

* PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE...

SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY.
WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5
INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY.
SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY.

PROBABILITY TABLE:
PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES                        :  80%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES       :  60%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS              :  60%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH            :  20%
PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS              :  90%
PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES          :  60%
PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95%
MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/                            :  E 40

4 people found dead near a hotel in Cancun

  • Updated
  • 0
4 people found dead near a hotel in Cancun

The tourist area in Cancun. Four people were found dead on Monday near a hotel in Cancun, according to Mexican officials, in the latest bout of violence in the popular tourist destination.

 Arthur/Adobe Stock

Four people were found dead near a hotel in Cancun on Monday, according to Mexican officials, the latest bout of violence in the popular tourist destination.

Two people have been arrested for their possible involvement in the deaths of four people, according to the attorney general of the state of Quintana Roo.

All of the deceased are Mexicans, said José Pablo Mathey Cruz, the secretary of public security of Benito Juárez, the municipality where Cancun is located.

He said the suspects are allegedly engaged in the sale and distribution of narcotics, adding that footage from local security cameras and the joint work of local authorities helped lead to their arrest.

The prosecutor's office confirmed earlier on Monday that three people had been found dead and an investigation was opened. Later, the office said they found a fourth body.

Polo Gallegos, a tourist who was in the area at the time of the shooting, told CNN en Español that he heard shots while at a nearby gym at around 10 a.m. local time.

"We heard the shots and they hid all of us in an office and they kept us there until the incident was over. Everyone kept us there until they secured the area, and right now there are police, the Navy, everyone, everyone in the beach area and it's very uncomfortable for us," he said.

The security situation in Cancun has deteriorated in recent years. In 2021, the Mexican government said the National Guard would permanently deploy to Cancun and its surrounding area following a rise in violence there linked to organized crime, Reuters reported.

There have been a series of violent incidents around the Caribbean coastal area. In early 2022, two people died after shots were fired in a hotel at Playa del Carmen, according to CNN en Español.

There were shootings reported in late 2021 in the tourist areas of Puerto Morelos and Cancun.

The State Department advises travelers to "exercise increased caution due to crime and kidnapping" in the state of Quintana Roo. The advisory says that violence and criminal activity may occur anywhere, "including in popular tourist destinations."

"Travelers should maintain a high level of situational awareness, avoid areas where illicit activities occur, and promptly depart from potentially dangerous situations," the advisory warns.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.