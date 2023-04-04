4 people found dead near a hotel in Cancun

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 115 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 35 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL IOWA BOONE DALLAS GRUNDY HAMILTON HARDIN JASPER MARSHALL POLK POWESHIEK STORY TAMA WEBSTER IN NORTHEAST IOWA BLACK HAWK IN SOUTH CENTRAL IOWA APPANOOSE CLARKE DECATUR LUCAS MADISON MAHASKA MARION MONROE RINGGOLD UNION WARREN WAYNE IN SOUTHEAST IOWA DAVIS WAPELLO IN SOUTHWEST IOWA ADAIR ADAMS CASS TAYLOR IN WEST CENTRAL IOWA AUDUBON CARROLL GREENE GUTHRIE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ACKLEY, ADAIR, ADEL, ALBIA, ALLERTON, AMES, ATLANTIC, AUDUBON, BAYARD, BEDFORD, BLOOMFIELD, BOONE, CARLISLE, CARROLL, CASEY, CEDAR FALLS, CENTERVILLE, CHARITON, CONRAD, CORNING, CORYDON, CRESTON, DES MOINES, DIKE, DYSART, EARLHAM, ELDORA, EXIRA, FONTANELLE, FORT DODGE, GLADBROOK, GREENFIELD, GRINNELL, GRUNDY CENTER, GUTHRIE CENTER, HUMESTON, INDIANOLA, IOWA FALLS, JEFFERSON, KNOXVILLE, LAMONI, LENOX, LEON, MARSHALLTOWN, MOUNT AYR, NEW MARKET, NEWTON, NORWALK, OSCEOLA, OSKALOOSA, OTTUMWA, PANORA, PELLA, PERRY, REINBECK, SEYMOUR, STUART, TAMA, TOLEDO, TRAER, WATERLOO, WAUKEE, WEBSTER CITY, WELLSBURG, AND WINTERSET. * PRIMARY THREATS INCLUDE... SEVERAL TORNADOES AND A COUPLE INTENSE TORNADOES LIKELY. WIDESPREAD LARGE HAIL AND ISOLATED VERY LARGE HAIL EVENTS TO 3.5 INCHES IN DIAMETER LIKELY. SCATTERED DAMAGING WIND GUSTS TO 70 MPH LIKELY. PROBABILITY TABLE: PROB OF 2 OR MORE TORNADOES : 80% PROB OF 1 OR MORE STRONG /EF2-EF5/ TORNADOES : 60% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE WIND EVENTS : 60% PROB OF 1 OR MORE WIND EVENTS >= 75 MPH : 20% PROB OF 10 OR MORE SEVERE HAIL EVENTS : 90% PROB OF 1 OR MORE HAIL EVENTS >= 2 INCHES : 60% PROB OF 6 OR MORE COMBINED SEVERE HAIL/WIND EVENTS : >95% MEAN STORM MOTION /MPH/ : E 40