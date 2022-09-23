WAVERLY (KWWL) 3rd-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock dominated on offense and defense as the Go-Hawks suffocated Waterloo East 56-0 Friday night. The homecoming crowd in Waverly was treated to some big plays right away, as McCrae Hagarty recovered an East fumble on the 2nd play of the game. 2 plays later, Hagarty would score on a 4-yard TD run to make it 7-0 within the first 90 seconds of the game. After a defensive stop, Tyler Gayer would scamper 35 yards for the Go-Hawks to put W-SR up 14-0. Senior running back Asa Newsom would get into the scoring column with a 49-yard TD run. The Go-Hawks defense would hold the Trojans out of the end zone for the rest of the contest. Waverly-Shell Rock will visit Marion next week while East will host Mason City, as they look for their first victory of the season.
3rd ranked Waverly-SR rolls by Waterloo East 56-0
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today