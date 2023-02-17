3A State Wrestling Semfinals

DES MOINES(KWWL)--Class 3-A opened up with a solid effort from Linn-Mar including a couple of overtime wins
One from Grant Kress with the escape in the tiebreaker round that led to a 6,5 win over second seeded Jace Anderson of Ankeny
At 132 Brayden Parke got to experience victory twice first thinking he'd won on a pin which was then ruled after the buzzer but his tiebreaker escape gave it to him for real this time as he's on to finals night along with 3 of his teammates
Parke: "It's something special. I've never been there. It will be fun, really fun. I'm stoked."
Iowa City West freshman Alexander Pierce earned an 11-4 win for a finals spot at 106
Iowa City High had a strong day sending three through top seeded Cale Seaton took out North Scott's Ayden Golden at 126
Gabe Arnold earned a finals spot with a pin at 182 while 3-time champ Ben Keuter wrestled his longest match of the week still picking up a pin in a minute 53 setting up a special Saturday
Keuter: "I've been there 3 times but you still get nervous everytime. Semis today I was pretty nervous. That's just part of it. You get nervous for everything and then once you get out there, good to go, so I'm just looking to enjoy tomorrow, cheer on my teammates before I go out there and just have fun with it."
Tough break for Waverly-Shell Rock as defending champ McCrae Haggarty was forced to injury default with a shoulder issue
But the Go-Hawks still moved closer to another title two time champ Ryder Block earned a pin at 138 top seeded Bas Diaz won in the ultimate tiebreaker at 145
In all they put 4 in the finals capped by Jake Walker at heavyweight making his third straight but seeking his first title
Walker: "Overall I had the experience on him, had a game plan better than his, executed it well, got the dub."