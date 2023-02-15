 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm Expected to Impact Portions of Southern into
Central Iowa on Tonight into Thursday...

.Snow will spread into southern and central Iowa overnight tonight then
persist into tomorrow before ending through the afternoon.
Moderate to heavy snow amounts are forecast along with breezy
north winds producing areas of blowing and drifting snow.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. The lower amounts are expected toward the north side
of the advisory area.

* WHERE...Portions of west central into central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heaviest snow is expected
around the time of the morning commute on Thursday. Be
prepared for slick roads, poor visibilities during this time
and allow extra time to reach your destination.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

3A State Wrestling Day One

DES MOINES(KWWL)--Class 3A got underway Wednesday with Waverly-Shell Rock chasing their 4th team title in five years –

And the Go-Hawks got things rolling in the second round – advancing 8 of 12 in the championship bracket – that included pins from defending state champs Ryder Block at 138 pounds and McCrae Haggarty at 195 kicking off with a strong start to the week –

The lone 3A quarterfinal spot for the Waterloo-Cedar Falls metro belongs to CF’s Gerald Norton who guts out a solid 8-3 win over Centennials 8th seeded Ari Ehlts.

“He just kept getting flustered when he was on top and I knew I had him when he got those bad calls on him and I just had to wrestle through it.”

At 106 - it’s Dubuque Hempstead’s third ranked Mitchell pins living up to his name — rolling on to the the quarters

Cedar Rapids Prairie put together a strong showing – led by 20-22 runner-up Blake Gioimo – who rolled to a 15-0 tech fall at 220 - the Prairie Hawks kept x alive in the top bracket.

Of course – all eyes are on City High’s Ben Keuter – the only athlete this year chasing a fourth state championship – and the future Hawkeye left no doubt with a first period pin – leaving him three wins away from becoming the state’s 32nd four-timer –

“No pressure at all. I’m just enjoying it. I’ve wrestled on the biggest stages in the world, so this compared to that is just I’m just trying to have fun, enjoy it. It’s my one last week, so just soak it all in I guess you could say.”

