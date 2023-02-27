3A Girls State Basketball, Vinton-Shellsburg upsets number one ELC

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Iowa... Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Black Hawk, Butler and Bremer Counties. .Heavy rain has fallen upstream on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close to the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 10.9 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.3 feet on 06/18/1978. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&