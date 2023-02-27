3A Girls State Basketball Benton Community beats Des Moines Christian

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 14.1 feet early tomorrow
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Des Moines IA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Black Hawk, Butler and
Bremer Counties.

.Heavy rain has fallen upstream on a deep primed snowpack leading to
the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON TO LATE WEDNESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon to late Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM CST Monday the stage was 10.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet early
Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.3 feet on 06/18/1978.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

3A Girls State Basketball Benton Community beats Des Moines Christian

  • 0

DES MOINES--An early 19-point lead proved to be just enough for Benton Community to earn its first state tournament victory.

The fourth-seeded Bobcats stopped a late run by fifth-seeded Des Moines Christian and held on for a 40-36 victory in a first-round Class 3A game.

Benton had lost in the first round in each of its four previous state tournament appearances, but now the Bobcats are headed for a semifinal date with eighth-seeded Vinton-Shellsburg, which stunned top-seeded Estherville-Lincoln Central 54-46 in the opening game of the 3A tournament.

The two meet at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, with the winner advancing to Friday night’s championship game.

Jenna Twedt, the only senior in the starting lineup, led Benton with 16 points and sank a pair of clinching free throws with 28.1 seconds left. Emma Townsley added 10 points, McKenna Kramer scored six and Piper Nelson helped out defensively with eight rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

Maren Miller led Des Moines Christian with 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kaitlyn Mumm and Abby Hall each scored nine points for the Lions, with Mumm adding five rebounds and a block.

For a while, it looked as though Benton was headed for a rout. The Bobcats sank five 3-pointers in building a 26-7 lead as Des Moines Christian struggled to get anything going offensively.

The Bobcats led 26-11 at halftime but stalled in the second half and Des Moines Christian crept back in it. The Lions got to within seven points, fell behind by double figures and then rallied again, holding Benton to one basket in the fourth quarter and drawing to 38-34 when Paige Hilgerson drove for a basket with 2:20 left.

Plenty of time remained, but Benton stiffened defensively and finally put it out of reach with Twedt’s late free throws after Des Moines Christian had to foul five times to put the Bobcats on the line.

Des Moines Christian made it a game despite shooting just 37 percent and going 2-for-15 from 3-point range. The Lions did it by holding Benton to 4-for-20 shooting in the second half , staying even with the Bobcats on the boards and keeping them off the free throw line.

Benton, which made it to state for the second straight year, moves on with a 22-3 record. Des Moines Christian, a five-time qualifier at state, finishes 21-4.

