2A Girls State Basketball: Top ranked Dike-NH crushes AP 68-34

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa... Cedar River at Cedar Falls affecting Black Hawk County. Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Butler, Bremer and Black Hawk Counties. .Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock. * WHEN...Until Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 13.5 feet, East Washington street is closed. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:45 PM CST Tuesday the stage was 13.0 feet and rising. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 PM CST Tuesday was 13.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&