#22 Iowa State Women beat Texas 66-61

AMES(KKWL)--22nd ranked Iowa State jumped to a 7-0 lead and never trailed in beating #17 Texas 66-61 Monday night at Hilton Colisium. Ashley Joens led all scorers with 24 points to go along with 8 rebounds as Iowa State snapped a 3 game losing streak and end a 7 game skid to the Longhorns.

