2024 campaign heats up as former VP Mike Pence visits Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Former Vice President Mike Pence will be in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday afternoon. He'll speak at a parents rights rally at the Pizza Ranch on Westdale Drive Southwest in Cedar Rapids at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

He's just one of the speculative Republican candidates for president coming to our state.

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley recently announced she will be running for office, and will be in Marion next week.

KWWL Political Analyst Dr. Chris Larimer says these trips leave an important impression on voters.

For the 2024 election, Doctor Larimer states a lot campaigning tactics will depend on whether or not President Biden will run for reelection.

Republicans are said to be look at 2024 as a year that could be potentially very competitive. This depends upon on how things shake out with the economy, and how inflation resolves.

"You would expect Republicans to talk a lot about what they are doing, what they are thinking, what they've maybe have done if they've held prior elected office," Larimer said. "That will obviously contrast with the Biden Administration both on economic issues and potentially cultural issues. We saw that contrast in the State of the Union last week in response to the State of the Union."

On the other hand, Doctor Larimer said voters can expect many of the topics President Biden discussed in the State of Union to continue to be a priority. This is dependent upon whether Biden should seek reelection.

"If President Biden runs again in 2024, he is going to be talking about some of the big things that he addressed like infrastructure, the response to the pandemic, as well as some of the action on climate change that was apart of the Inflation Reduction Act," Larimer said.

Doctor Larimer said the best way for voters to prepare for the upcoming election is to read up on all bills and plans involved with each candidate.

