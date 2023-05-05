2023 Peace Officer Memorial held in Des Moines on Friday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- The 2023 Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony was held on Friday morning, honoring fallen peace officers, including a Coralville Police Sergeant who died of a medical emergency while responding to a shooting.
State leaders, members of law enforcement and their families gathered at the memorial monument in Des Moines.
There, fallen peace officers who died in the line of duty were honored, including Sergeant John Williams, who died of a medical emergency in July 2022.
Williams died of an "acute medical emergency" while responding to a scene where a three-year-old was shot. The child later died of his injuries.
On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds ordered flags to fly at half staff.