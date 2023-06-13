2023 Columbus Girls Tennis State Championship Season

WATERLOO(KWWL)--The one thing that stands out at a Columbus Tennis Practice---is that these girls are ferocious competitors.
And that was never more evident than the 1A Singles State Championship---Sailor teammates Sophia Fain and Alli Hagness battled each other for 4 hours...in a match that featured a 110 hit rally. Sophia Fain prevailed in 3 grueling sets--but there were not losers--two teammates leaving everything on the court.
Alli Hagness "No of course not got to make it tough for everyone everything is a battle even of you are playing an unranked team--got to do your best and give it all you have."
Sophia Fain "It just makes us better and we always know from Mr. Will's motivation to bring our best foot forward and give 110 percent each time we play and that is no different than when we play each other."
Coach Will....Well I just drive ...the Cbus. I just drive the van
The Sailors give Coach Dave Will a lot of the credit for this team success...and he says its easy when his players are this driven.
Coach Will "Bunch of Good kids they are all successful they are all 4 point students they are all going to be successful in life...fun group of kids to be around."
Isabella Nelson "You have to have a good bond with all your teammates. It just makes it better you enjoy being at practice and going to tournaments at 5am if you have people that like care about you and that you have mutual respect, we have a good team and really great coaches. "