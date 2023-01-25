20-year-old died in Adventureland accident on Monday

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 20-year-old contractor from Illinois died from injuries after slipping on ice at Adventureland on Monday.
On 1/23/23 at 4:18PM, @AltoonaPD_Iowa Officers were called to a medical of a 20-year-old male, of Illinois, who fell on the ice & was not breathing.— Lt. A Wilson (@LtWilson252) January 25, 2023
Officers arrived & performed life saving measures. @altoonafd transported the patient to a local hospital, where he died.
Altoona Police arrived on the scene and performed "life saving measures" before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Adventureland's parent company, Palace Entertainment, issued a statement on the incident.
They said, “We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor performing work at Adventureland Resort and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and coworkers."
Altoona Police say that the investigation into the death is ongoing.