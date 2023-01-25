 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

20-year-old died in Adventureland accident on Monday

  • Updated
  • 0
Adventureland

ALTOONA, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 20-year-old contractor from Illinois died from injuries after slipping on ice at Adventureland on Monday.

Altoona Police arrived on the scene and performed "life saving measures" before he was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Adventureland's parent company, Palace Entertainment, issued a statement on the incident.

They said, “We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor performing work at Adventureland Resort and we extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends and coworkers."

Altoona Police say that the investigation into the death is ongoing.