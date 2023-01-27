2 Iowa Hawkeyes fall to top ranked Penn State 23-14

Weather Alert

...Moderate to Heavy Snow and Hazardous Travel Saturday... .Moderate to heavy snowfall will develop early Saturday and persist through the day over the northern half of Iowa. Amounts will be heaviest north of Highway 30 with a quick drop off in amounts to the south. The heaviest snowfall rates will likely occur during the morning hours. The precipitation is likely to diminish later in the afternoon, and may be mixed with freezing drizzle at times central and south. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa * WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery conditions. The cold wind chills as low as 15 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A brief period of freezing drizzle may follow the snowfall along the Highway 30 corridor, which may prolong travel difficulties. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app, www.511ia.org, or dial 511. &&