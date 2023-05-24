 Skip to main content
1A Substate Final: Columbus beats Hudson 3-1 for a trip to state

WATERLOO(KWWL)--In Boys Substate District 3, NICL rivals Waterloo Columbus and Hudson meet for a trip to state.  The Sailors lost the regular season game to the Pirates 2-0.  But Columbus grabbed the lead in the 13th minute tonight, John Pranger found Simeson Hasselbrook on a breakaway for the first goal of the game.

Hudson countered with a goal in the 24th minute from Andy Langham to tie the game at 1.

With three minutes to play in the first half Gavin Reed scored off a pass from Pranger it was 2-1 Columbus at halftime.

In the second half the Sailors got an insurance goal on a pass from Gavin Reed to John Pranger who scored on a header.  Columbus wins 3-1 to earn a trip to state.

