1A Substate Final: Columbus beats Hudson 3-1 for a trip to state

WATERLOO(KWWL)--In Boys Substate District 3, NICL rivals Waterloo Columbus and Hudson meet for a trip to state. The Sailors lost the regular season game to the Pirates 2-0. But Columbus grabbed the lead in the 13th minute tonight, John Pranger found Simeson Hasselbrook on a breakaway for the first goal of the game.
Hudson countered with a goal in the 24th minute from Andy Langham to tie the game at 1.
With three minutes to play in the first half Gavin Reed scored off a pass from Pranger it was 2-1 Columbus at halftime.
In the second half the Sailors got an insurance goal on a pass from Gavin Reed to John Pranger who scored on a header. Columbus wins 3-1 to earn a trip to state.