1A Girls Soccer Regional Final: Hudson beats Denver 1-0 in OT for trip to State

DENVER(KWWL)--In game that went scoreless for more than 86 minutes, the 1A Girls Region 8 championship game between 8th ranked Denver and 10th ranked Hudson was finally settled by a player who had not scored all season. Hudson junior Annabelle Lange scored the game's only goal six minutes into overtime to lift the Pirate girls to the first State Tournament berth in school history.
This is the second epic battle between the two NICL rivals in the last 17 days. Denver beat Hudson 2-1 in overtime on May 8th.
Hudson(13-2) advances to play top ranked Des Moines Christian(14-2) on Wednesday May 31st at 10 am.
Denver ends its season at 16-2.