1A Girls Soccer Region 8: Columbus beats North Fayette Valley 5-1

Girls State Soccer begins two weeks from today---and the Cedar Valley is almost assured of a representative coming out of class one-a region 8.
8th ranked Denver, 10th ranked Hudson and hard charging Waterloo Columbus are all fighting to come out of Region 8.
THE SAILORS HOST NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY TONIGHT---COLUMBUS UNDER HEAD COACH JULIE GIRSCH HAS WON 8 OF ITS LAST TEN GAMES....
BUT THE TIGERHAWKS IN THEIR FIRST SEASON OF COMPETITION SCORES WHEN A COLUMBUS PLAYER KNOCKS THE BALL INTO THE SAILOR NET... NORTH FAYETTE VALLEY'S EMMA KORAVIK GETS CREDIT FOR THE GOAL----- 1-0 TIGER HAWKS JUST 4 MINUTES IN.
CIOLUMBUS RACES BACK--SENIOR NIKAYLA YOUNGBLUT DRAWS THE GOALKEEPR OUT AND HITS THE EQUALIZER TO TIE THE GAME AT ONE... IN THE 12TH MINUTE
NIKAYLA YOUNGBLUT SETS UP THE NEXT SAILOR SCORE WITH THE PERFECT CROSS TO NATALIE STEELE.... IT IS 2-1 COLUMBUS...
NIKAYLA'S SISTER --JUNIOR {MICK--KAY--NA} MAKENNA YOUNGBLUT JOINS HER IN THE SCORING COLUMN--SHE NAILS A PENALTY KICK ---AS COLUMBUS TAKES A COMMANDING 4-1 LEAD INTO THE HALFTIME BREAK
Columbus wins 5-1 and will face Denver next Wednesday in the semifinals.