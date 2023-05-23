1A Girls Regional Soccer Denver beats Columbus 3-0

 Skip to main content
DENVER(KWWL)--In 1A Girls Regional Soccer--the 8th ranked Denver Cyclones beat Columbus 3-0 to advance to a Regional Championship showdown with 10th ranked Hudson.  The Cyclones got first half goals from Lexi Gehrke and Anna Mulert to move within one win from a State Tournament berth.

