DENVER(KWWL)--In 1A Girls Regional Soccer--the 8th ranked Denver Cyclones beat Columbus 3-0 to advance to a Regional Championship showdown with 10th ranked Hudson. The Cyclones got first half goals from Lexi Gehrke and Anna Mulert to move within one win from a State Tournament berth.
1A Girls Regional Soccer Denver beats Columbus 3-0
Tags
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today