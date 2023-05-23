WATERLOO(KWWL)--Day one at the 1A Boys State Tennis Tournament in Waterloo at the Byrnes Park Tennis Center. Decorah has advanced a singles player and a doubles team to the semifinals. Top seeded Cade Branum of Decorah and 3rd seeded Charlie Legrand of Xavier advance in Singles while Decorah, Waverly-SR and Wahlert all advance Doubles teams.
1A Boys State Tennis Day One
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
