1A Boys State Soccer Semifinals

DES MOINES(KWWL)--The class 1A semis were wild on Thursday –
Top ranked Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck got a goal from Isaac Clark in the first minute for a 1, nothing lead on Des Moines Christian –
Later in the half – a great cross from Ty Nolder finds Aiden Betts for a great goal and a 2, nothing halftime lead –
But it didn’t last – up 2-1 in the final 2 minutes – the Lions pull their keeper – and he does this – Tate Platte from 40 yards out – and incredible goal – sends the game to OT – and then to PK’s–
Where it was Max Anderson’s time to shine – the Rebels goalkeeper saved two P-K’s – that set up Aiden Hunemuller for the 4-2 shootout winner – GC/G-R is headed for their first championship game with a thrilling 3, 2 win –
Max: “I’ve played my heart out for three years just for the team and to come this far with them, I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Aiden: “That’s for everyone out there. They’ve seen us come this far. They’ve been here every game. I can’t thank them more for being here for us and hopefully we bring back that trophy.”
It’s another thriller on the other side of the bracket – 8 time champion Iowa City Regina up 1, nothing on Western Christian –
Under 5 minutes to go – it’s the Wolfpack on the corner – and Aiden Ouwinga heads in the tying goal – it’s another game that goes to extra time and P-K’s –
And it took 10 rounds before JD Pettitt comes up with the save – 9, 8 on the penalty kicks – as Western wins 2, 1 – and Rick Larew’s 9th title will have to wait –
Rick: “So close, right, so close, but you’ve got to knock them out and we didn’t get it done. Congratulations to them.”