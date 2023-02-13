 Skip to main content
1A Boys District Basketball: Nashua-Plainfield beats Waterloo Christian 80-63

WATERLOO(KWWL)--In Boys 1A District Basketball, Nashua-Plainfield (12-10) beats Waterloo Christian(14-8) 80-63 to advance to round two.  The Huskies which led 40-30 at halftime  snapped a five game losing streak with the victory.

