WATERLOO(KWWL)--In Boys 1A District Basketball, Nashua-Plainfield (12-10) beats Waterloo Christian(14-8) 80-63 to advance to round two. The Huskies which led 40-30 at halftime snapped a five game losing streak with the victory.
1A Boys District Basketball: Nashua-Plainfield beats Waterloo Christian 80-63
Rick Coleman
Sports Director
