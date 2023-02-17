1A and 2A State Wrestling Semifinals

DES MOINES(KWWL)--The 1A semis continued an incredible run for the 3 remaining Columbus Sailors.
At 170 two-time champion, junior Max Magayna put away Ryan Stiles of Earlham as he'll wrestle for a third on Saturday.
Teammate Carson Hartz picked up his lone takedown for a 3, 1 win at 182 for his first trip to the finals.
And third seeded Mason Knipp made it 3-for-3 topping I-35's Evan Foreman 9 to 5 as the longtime teammates get to share the finals night experience.
Knipp: "Yeah we've been together since we were very little, the Sailor Mat Club all the years growing up, and to finally be here with all of us in the finals feels great."
At least two pairs of brothers will wrestle Saturday night Nashua-Plainfield's Jayden Rinken knocked off Jesup's Cooper Hinz 8, 4 at 106 while brother Garret a former champ majored Alburnett's Preston Klosterman for his third trip to the championship.
They'll be joined by siblings Kaiden and Kyler Knaack after Kaiden won 5-2 over I-35's Nick Steinlage at 145 before Kyler's big win at 152.
Knaack: "I'm sure you could count on two hands how many brothers have made the state finals together the same year, so that's pretty special to us and our family."
Soon after the Don's moved on two more in defending champ Jared Thiry who pinned Louisa Muscatine's Spencer Kessel at 220.
While Mack Ortner who was pinned the last time he faced East Buc's Cody Fox returned the favor when it counts joining his two cousins the Knaack's and his practice partner Thiry in the state finals.
Ortner: "Growing up with all these kids that are not in the finals and two of them being my cousins, that's awesome."
At 113 the best name in the tournament Alburnett's Rowdy Neighbor picked up a 2, 0 win to move on defending champ Brandon Paez of Lisbon will join teammate and heavyweight Wyatt Smith in the finals after a tech fall at 120 and late back points to from Dawson Schmitt led to an upset at 126 as the 6th seeded Wapsie Valley senior took out second seed Colton Munson of Ogden 4, 2.
Schmit: "I know every single one of those people from the Wapsie crowd. They believe in me and that's always something that's stuck with me is believing."
Rounding out 1-A Tanner Arjes of North Butler Clarksville in his first final after a tech fall at 132 while South Winn junior Colin Holm who qualified for his first ever state tournament used a penalty point, and escape for a 2-1 win and an incredible finals spot on Saturday.
Holm: "Got a lot of great coaches and teammates that help push me to be the best I can every single day, and if it wasn't for my coaches and my teammates I would not be standing here right now."
In Class 2A Union's lower weight due of Brayden Bohnsack and Jace Hedeman continued to roll Bohnsack with a pin over Hampton-Dumont's Jayson Stevens at 106 while Hedeman the defending champ handed Nevada's Kaden Weber his first loss of the season and is ready for the final with his friend and teammate.
Hedeman: "We busted our butts this year, so I'm proud to see him in the finals. He's always been little for 113 last year, he got eighth. Now he's at the right weight, so hopefully we see him win the thing tomorrow night."
At 120 Mount Vernon's Jase Jaspers topped Jerran Gille of Wahlert for a finals bid Cooper Sanders of Vinton-Shellsburg a runner-up last year is back in the finals after topping Chase Thomas of Osage at 152 Dike-New Hartford's Nick Reinicke needed a late score to top New Hampton Turkey Valley's Braden McShane as the top ranked 220 pounder is finals bound.
Reinicke: "I know my family, it means a lot to my family and me. They put a lot of time and effort into me. Everyone, coaches, teammates."
And Reinicke's got company the Wolverines' Will Textor came in seeded 14th barely made it out of districts won his semi 3, 1 and shared an amazing moment with his dad Tom as he'll face West Delaware's Cam Geuther for a state title.
Textor: "Everyone's just been supporting me. My teammates. Everyone's just gathering around me and I'd just say everyone's made me better this week. It's paid off."