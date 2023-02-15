1A and 2A State Wrestling on Day One

DES MOINES(KWWL)-Day 1 of the class 1A saw a strong start for defending champ Don Bosco.
The Dons kept 9 of 11 qualifiers in the championship bracket including brothers Kaiden and Kyler Knaack with Kyler snagging a pin at 152 while defending champ Jared Thiry joined his brother Jacob in the quarters after a second period pin at 220.
Jared Thiry: "You definitely feel more motivated knowing how far you came last year. You just feeling more motivated to get out there and keep going after it in practice."
Also at 126 pounds in Class 2A unseeded Mason Avila of Decorah upset tops seeded Kaiden Deitzenbach of Burlington, Notre Dame.
Five of Nashua-Plainfield's 13 qualifiers remain in the hunt the Huskies with a pair of brothers as well with sophomore Jayden Rinken picking up a decision at 106 while Garret Rinken a former champ that finished second last year needed just 83 seconds to move on at 126
Garret Rinken: "It's definitely motivation because I could've been a three timer and he took that away from me, but I just gotta get the next best thing, so hopefully a two timer soon."
Jesup 106 pound freshman Cooper Hinz picked up a win in his first ever state bout North Tama's Case Monat topped Lisbon's Jackson Knapp at 113 and at 126 it's a win for Wapsie Valley and a second round pin for Dawson Schmitt
While back on the team side Waterloo Columbus had a 4 and oh day with 3 pins from 2-time champ Max Magayna 220 pounder Mason Knipp and a big one from top ranked Carson Hartz at 182
Carson Hartz: "Every match here is a good match. Every match you win is a good win. So, the best in Iowa are here, so each match is an achievement."
Class 2A - West Delaware sits second in the team race moved 5 through including senior Carson less with a decision at 120
Union opened the day with back to back pins first from sophomore Brayden Bohnsack at 106 while defending champ Jace Hedeman needed nearly the full 6 before a third period pin short of his first match expectations
Jace Hedeman: "That wasn't Jace Hedeman out there. Obviously it's the first match, a little nerves, but I didn't set up anything. It was pretty bad."
At 170 it's a quick pin for New Hampton-Turkey Valley's Ben Tenge pinning Woodward-Granger's Max Dalton in the first South Tama's top ranked 195 pounder Gavin Bridgewater took out Solon's Brayton Hoffman early in the third and 2 time podium finisher Nick Reinicke of Dike-New Hartford was one of 3 Wolverines staying in the title hunt ranked first at 220 he's headed to the quarterfinals with a first period pin
Nick Reinicke: "I watched the kid earlier today. I knew I had what it takes. I just had to go out there and get the job done. That's what I did and kept myself fresh."