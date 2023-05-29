 Skip to main content
18-year-old injured in Linn County ATV accident

By Leslie Stone

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An 18-year-old was hospitalized on Sunday night after an ATV accident in Linn County.

Multiple agencies responded to Sutton Road near the Wapsipinicon River after 8:16 p.m. on a report of an accident.

Responders found that 18-year-old Hunter Carlson of Coggon had been driving an ATV with a passenger. The passenger, identified as 18-year-old Austin Cavalier, fell off of the back of the ATV.

Cavalier was transported to an area hospital for a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Neither Carlson or Cavalier were wearing helmets at the time of the accident. There are no pending traffic charges for either of the teens.