17th Annual Pink Ribbon Run set for Saturday, October 7 in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) Get ready for the 17th Annual Pink Ribbon Run for the Beyond Pink Team on October 7.
Registration remains open, even on race day for this annual run/walk, presented this year by Oakridge Realtors and GreenState Credit Union.
As always, the race will be held in downtown Cedar Falls at the River Place Plaza, on State Street between 3rd and 4th streets.
The annual survivor photo will be taken at 8:00 AM, followed by race announcements. The race (run/walk) start will be at 8:30, with a ceremony to follow at 9:30.
Race Director, Nikki Ladage, and Beyond Pink Team President, Dee Hughes, stop by the KWWL-TV studio to talk about this year's Pink Ribbon Run.
Cancer is expensive. There are costs that add up which are not covered by insurance, including non-medical expenses. Your support is appreciated!
Participants also have the option to participate in-person on October 7, or virtually October 1-8.
Participants can take part as an individual or with a team.
You can also skip the walk/run and raise funds for the cause. Breast cancer survivors receive FREE registration again this year thanks to our Survivor Sponsor, Community Auto Group!
- Participate in the 17th Annual Pink Ribbon Run in-person Saturday, October 7, or virtually from October 1-8.
- Registration cost is $30 until September 22. After September 22, registration is $35.
- Register by September 22 to be guaranteed a...
- T-shirt
- Team gathering sign for teams of 10 or more individuals
- Tribute sign printed for this year's race
- Packet pick-up is at the Community Main Street Office; 310 E. 4th Street, Cedar Falls.
- Friday, October 6, 3 pm -7 pm.
- Saturday, October 7, 6:30 am - 7:30 am.
Race Day Agenda:
- 8:00am - Survivor Photo
- 8:15am - Welcome/Pre-race announcements
- LINE UP!
- 8:30am - Race Start
- 9:30am - Post Race Thank You, Survivor Story, Awards and Team Prizes
Other than packet pick-up, all race day events will take place at River Place Plaza.
Additional information can be found at this site:
https://www.beyondpinkteam.org/17th-annual-pink-ribbon-run.html.