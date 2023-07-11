17-year-old killed in fatal UTV accident

GRUNDY COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- A 17-year-old was killed in a fatal UTV accident near Parkersburg, according to the Grundy County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the UTV lost control, and the passenger, Connor Allen, was pinned when the vehicle flipped. Allen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say that the driver was attempting to avoid a fence when he lost control of the UTV. The driver was transported to MercyOne in Waterloo for non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.