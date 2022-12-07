 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

16th ranked Iowa pulls away from #10 Iowa State 70-57 in Cy-Hawk Women's Game

  • 0

IOWA CITY--Iowa's Caitlin Clark, the nation's top scorer, led a second-half offensive surge to overtake rival No. 10 Iowa State, 70-57. The No. 16 Hawkeyes followed a slow 23-point first half with a 47-point second to pull way. Clark posted 13 of her 19 points in the final two quarters. She finished with eight rebounds and eight assists, too, along with five steals. 

But it wasn’t easy for Clark. In last season’s matchup, Lexi Donarski held Clark to 10 for 26 shooting; tonight she was 7 for 20 from the field, making four 3-pointers.

Monika Czinano followed behind with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Martin’s 13 points, including three bucks from 3, filled the gaps when the Hawkeyes were in scoring droughts.

Iowa State shot well below its season field goal and free throw average marks. Typically 49.6% from the field and 81.2% from the free throw line, the Cyclones were only 36.4% and 50%. 

Leading scorers Ashley Joens and Stephanie Soares struggled offensively, but still managed 15 and 10 points, respectively. Combined, they shot 9 for 22.

The Hawkeyes picked up their first win over a ranked opponent this season after consecutive losses to UConn and NC State. The Cyclones remain winless against ranked teams after getting their second crack at it on Wednesday. 