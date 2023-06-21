16 cats rescued from fire in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- 16 cats were rescued from a shed and mobile home fire in Cedar Falls on Wednesday morning.
Cedar Falls Public Safety was dispatched to 2200-110 Zircon Lane on a report of a shed fire next to a mobile home around 10:36 a.m.
Public Safety officers arrived on scene before fire crews. They contacted the resident, who said he was the only person in the home, but that 16 cats were also inside.
When fire crews arrived, the fire had spread from the shed to the trailer. However, crews were quickly able to extinguish the fire and rescue all of the cats.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.