15th ranked Iowa State Women hold off Kansas State 67-56

AMES, Iowa – No. 15 Iowa State (11-3, 3-1 Big 12) returned to the win column with the 67-56 victory over Kansas State (12-5, 1-3 Big 12) Wednesday night at Hilton Coliseum. Four Cyclones brought in 14 points each as ISU took its fifth-straight victory over the Wildcats.
After holding a narrow three-point edge at halftime, ISU shot at nearly 50 percent in the second half while holding KSU to 31.3 percent to lead Iowa State to the win.
Emily Ryan got her third double-double of the season with 14 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, all defensive boards. Ryan ended two assists shy of a triple-double.
Lexi Donarski, on her birthday, led ISU with four 3-pointers on just eight attempts. Ashley Joens ended with 14 points and nine rebounds to tie Angie Welle's career rebounds record of 1,209, while Denae Fritz made for the fourth Cyclone with 14 points (4-of-6 shooting) to set a new career high.
How it Happened
Donarski, Fritz and Joens connected on 3-pointers early to lead the Cyclones to a 13-5 advantage over the Wildcats. With under two minutes to go in the first, Morgan Kane extended the lead to 18-10 with a layup and free throw after being fouled. The Wildcats fought back to trim their deficit to three to end the quarter with a score of 18-15.
Kansas State tied the game at 20 before another Donarski trey ended the ISU streak of five missed field goals to retake the lead 23-20. Donarski began a hot streak, draining two more to put ISU on a 9-0 run. The Wildcats sent in three beyond the arc to follow as Iowa State entered the break with a three-point lead at 32-29.
Fritz opened the second half with her second shot from long range while the triples continued to fall as Joens recorded the eighth of the game at the 6:59 mark for a 40-35 lead. The Cyclones poured on the offense, nailing three-straight shots in the paint to build a lead of nine (46-37). Heading into the final frame, ISU led 51-45.
Ryan lit up the fourth quarter after a three-point play and a 3-pointer in less than a minute of play. K-State took a run of seven-straight, but ISU held the lead at 61-54 as the game drew to a close. Fritz made a final shot with 15 seconds on the clock to finalize the 11-point victory.