14-year-old among two injured in Bremer County accident

BREMER COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Two people, including a 14-year-old, were injured in a Bremer County accident early Wednesday morning.
According to a press release, Bremer County Dispatch received the call of an accident at Reed Ave. and 140th St. around 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Upon investigation of the scene, officials determined that a 2010 Ford Escape was driven by a 14-year-old girl from Fredericksburg. The girl failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign when she was struck by a 2013 Dodge Durango driven by Whitney Schrim of Sumner.
The two drivers were transported to separate area hospitals to be treated.
The Bremer County Sheriff’s Office, Tripoli Ambulance, Tripoli Fire Department and Tieskotter Collision Center all assisted at the scene.