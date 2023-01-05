13th ranked UNI Wrestling dominates Wyoming 33-3 for Schwab's 100th career win

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI wrestling picked up a pair of pins from Kyle Biscoglia and Parker Keckeisen as the Panthers opened the home dual season on Thursday night with a 33-3 rout of Big 12 opponent Wyoming inside the McLeod Center.
The victory also served as head coach Doug Schwab's 100th dual win as UNI's head coach. Schwab, who has led the Panther Train since the 2011-12 season, ranks 4th in program history behind Dave McCuskey who won 102 duals from 1931-50.
UNI snagged victory in 9 of 10 bouts headlined by Biscoglia's third pin of the season against Darrick Stacey in one minute, 28 seconds at 133 pounds. Keckeisen also picked up his second pin of the year in the second period against Guillermo Escobedo, coming at the 4 minute, 5 second mark in the second period.
Derek Holschlag earned the upset of the night with a 4-3 decision over #9 Jacob Wright, securing a late takedown in the third period with only 12 seconds remaining. The win marks Holschlag's first ranked win of the season, and the highest ranked victory of his career.
At 165 pounds, #10 Austin Yant remained unbeaten on the year and earned his 60th career win with a 4-1 decision over Cole Moody, extending the longest winning streak of his career to 11 straight bouts.
#7 Cael Happel recorded 3 takedowns as part of a 6-4 decision over Job Greenwood at 141 pounds, while #12 Colin Realbuto picked up 4 takedowns in a 10-3 decision against Chase Zollman at 149 pounds. Realbuto is now 4-0 in duals this season.
#13 UNI 33, WYOMING 3
RESULTS (Intermat/FloWrestling rankings)
125 | Kyle Gollhofer (UNI) dec. Garrett Ricks (WYO), 6-3
133 | #12/15 Kyle Biscoglia (UNI) pinned Darrick Stacey (WYO), 1:28
141 | #9/7 Cael Happel (UNI) dec. Job Greenwood (WYO), 6-4
149 | #12/14 Colin Realbuto (UNI) dec. Chase Zollmann (WYO), 10-3
157 | #27/NR Derek Holschlag (UNI) dec. #10/9 Jacob Wright (WYO), 4-3
165 | #10/14 Austin Yant (UNI) dec. Cole Moody (WYO), 4-1
174 | #30/HM Hayden Hastings (WYO) dec. Carson Babcock (UNI), 4-3
184 | #2/2 Parker Keckeisen (UNI) pinned Guillermo Escobedo (WYO), 4:05
197 | Noah Glaser (UNI) dec. Quayin Short (WYO), 5-1
285 | #14/13 Tyrell Gordon (UNI) dec. Mason Ding (WYO), 5-1
UP NEXT
UNI will head to No. 10 Missouri, the reigning Big 12 Conference champions. Action will start at 4:30 p.m. Jan. 8 in Columbia, Missouri. Fans can watch on FloWrestling with a subscription.
Mizzou returns eight of its nine NCAA qualifiers from the 2021-22 season, led by the 165-pound NCAA national champion Keegan O'Toole. The Tigers have three two-time NCAA All-Americans in Keegan O'Toole, Rocky Elam and Brock Mauller. The Tigers also return Noah Surtin (125), Allan Hart (141), Jarrett Jacques (157), Peyton Mocco (174) and Zach Elam (285) from last year's tournament lineup. The Tigers have nine wrestlers ranked in the top-20 of their weight class and six in the top-10.