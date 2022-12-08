 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Hazardous travel from wintry weather later today into
tonight...

.A broad swath of precipitation will overspread the state this
afternoon and evening. Temperatures near to below freezing will
favor wintry precipitation types over northern into western Iowa.
The bulk of the snowfall accumulations are expected across
northern Iowa, where 3 to 5 inches should be common by late
Friday morning. The snow will create areas of hazardous travel
conditions due to slick and covered roads along with visibility
reductions. Just to the south, roughly between Highway 3 and
Highway 30, a glaze of ice mixed in with the snow is possible.
This would lead to slick conditions, particularly on elevated
surfaces such as bridges and overpasses.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 5 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch. Highest snow accumulations toward the Minnesota
border.

* WHERE...North Central Iowa.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact this evening's commute as well as Friday
morning's commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.

&&

12 head of cattle dead in Winneshiek County semi rollover; driver cited

  • Updated
Road Crash

CALMAR, Iowa (KWWL) -- 12 head of cattle died in a semi rollover accident in Winneshiek County on Wednesday night, with the driver being cited for failure to maintain control.

According to a press release, around 10:00 p.m., the semi driver was traveling southbound on US Highway 52 near Calmar.

The driver, who was talking on a hands-free headset, became distracted while trying to reach a jug of water from the passenger side.

While the driver was distracted, the semi dropped off the pavement of the roadway and onto the west shoulder. The driver lost control and overturned the semi tractor and trailer.

In total, 12 of the 33 cattle died in the rollover.

The driver was uninjured in the accident, but was cited for failure to maintain control.