12 head of cattle dead in Winneshiek County semi rollover; driver cited

CALMAR, Iowa (KWWL) -- 12 head of cattle died in a semi rollover accident in Winneshiek County on Wednesday night, with the driver being cited for failure to maintain control.
According to a press release, around 10:00 p.m., the semi driver was traveling southbound on US Highway 52 near Calmar.
The driver, who was talking on a hands-free headset, became distracted while trying to reach a jug of water from the passenger side.
While the driver was distracted, the semi dropped off the pavement of the roadway and onto the west shoulder. The driver lost control and overturned the semi tractor and trailer.
In total, 12 of the 33 cattle died in the rollover.
The driver was uninjured in the accident, but was cited for failure to maintain control.