11 Iowa State Women run past West Virginia 70-50

AMES, Iowa – No. 11 Iowa State (10-2, 2-0 Big 12) used a big second-half to roll past West Virginia (9-4, 0-2 Big 12) 70-50 Wednesday night in Hilton Coliseum. The Cyclones were victorious over the Mountaineers for the fifth-straight time.
Ashley Joens took possession of two school records on the night for career 3-point field goals and double-doubles. Joens notched two from deep for 288 on her career and tallied her 55th-career double-double to sit atop the record lists for both.
After entering the night with 994 career points, Lexi Donarski became the 33rd player in program history to hit the mark of 1,000. Donarski ended the night with 15 to now be at 1,009.
Stephanie Soares tallied a career-high 20 rebounds while bringing in 13 points for her eighth double-double this season. Soares recorded just the sixth 20-rebound game in school history and the first since Joens at Kansas on March 3, 2020.
In a game that saw six ties and 12 lead changes, with the contest knotted at 37-37 at the break. ISU broke away in the third quarter, capping the frame on a 14-0 run. The Cyclones held the lead from there to stay undefeated in conference play.
How it Happened
The Cyclones hit their first three shots to begin with the lead of 6-0. The Mountaineers responded with an 8-0 run including back-to-back triples while Emily Ryan netted ISU's first 3-pointer to put the Cyclone back ahead. Four lead changes were seen from there, with Iowa State holding the narrow edge of 17-16 after one played.
West Virginia went back out in front by five when, Donarski came alive to begin a streak of three-straight baskets with a jumper to notch the 1,000th point of her career. The junior then fired up the crowd with a shot beyond the arc to square things up at 25, going on to make her next shot to enter double figures. Neither team pulled away as Stephanie Soares tied up the game with two free throws to end the half 37-37.
Joens drained a 3-pointer to pull ahead 40-39, sparking an offensive attack to pull away from the visitors. Soares kept the momentum up for Iowa State shooting another from deep to lead 43-39. At the 4:15 mark, Nyamer Diew notched the fifth Cyclone 3-pointer to hold a five-point advantage. Joens claimed her second trey for the school record with 1:46 on the clock as ISU ended the third frame up by 16.
Iowa State took a 20-point lead of 63-43 with 5:21 to play. The Cyclones went on to finalize a score of 70-50 for the second-straight 20-plus point victory.
Top Performances
Ashley Joens added two school records to her name while nearly notching another 20-point performance with 19 points. The fifth-year senior added 11 rebounds for the school record-setting mark of 55 career double-doubles.
Lexi Donarski put up her eighth 10-plus point performance through 12 games with 15 through the matchup. Donarski tallied 11 of her 13 first-half points in the second quarter as she crossed over 1,000 career points in the frame.
With 13 points and 20 rebounds, Stephanie Soares had her eighth double-double and first-career 20-rebound game. Soares also added three blocks and a steal to her stat line.