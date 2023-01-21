'10th Annual Beard Shaving Extravaganza' shaves for a cause

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL)-- For 10 years, the Henderson family has inspired families to grow out their facial hair, leading up to a mass shaving event-- all for charity.
Jamie Henderson and Cale Henderson are co-founders of the non-profit Kiss Your Kids. It collects donations for the Ronald McDonald House Foundation, which provides shelter and financial support to families with sick kids.
Each year, dozens of men arrive to shave off their beards, and raise money for the organization.
"It grows back, it’s for a great cause, it’s a lot of fun, and you know it’s just really something everybody can get behind," Jamie Henderson said.
This 10-year anniversary is a special kind of milestone. Over the course of their annual fundraiser, they've raised more than $115,000 for Ronald McDonald House.
The organization has a special place in the Henderson's hearts. Their daughter, Tatum, was born with a heart defect, resulting in numerous countless operations across the country. The family used Ronald McDonald as a resource during those difficult years.
“Through that time the Ronald McDonald house was something that was a huge pillar of support for us,” Jamie said.
"The people that are going through what we’re going through, they’re going to the hospital every day and we all know each other’s cases we’re all talking about our kids, and we’re all just hoping and praying for the best, and then it works out," Cale Henderson said to the crowd.
The first event was focused on Cale, as a fun way to get involved.
“He was growing this crazy beard, and people sort of made fun of him because it was well before the hipster style of wearing a beard and so I said you know what— I bet your friends are going to pay you to cut that thing off your face,” Jamie said.
The event continues to grow each year. People shave their faces, head, or even donate cuts of hair to other organizations like Locks of Love.
The Henderson family is grateful for the community and hopes to continue the tradition for years to come.
“We are beyond blessed to just have all these wonderful people around us that have taken our cause and made it their own," Jamie concluded.
To learn more about Kiss Your Kids or The Ronald McDonald House foundations, click the links on their names.