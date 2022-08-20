$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northeast Iowa

OSSIAN, Iowa (KWWL)- The only $1 million-winning ticket nationwide in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing came from Northeast Iowa.
According to the Iowa Lottery, the winner purchased the ticket at Casey's on West Main Street in Ossian. The small community in Winneshiek County has a population of about 800.
The ticket just missed the $99 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball.
The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were: 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier number was 4.
No one got all six numbers, so the jackpot will climb to an estimated $116 million for Tuesday's drawing.
Casey's will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the $1 million winning ticket. It is the fourth lottery ticket in Iowa to win $1,000 or more this year.
Winning tickets of $1 million or more need to be claimed in person at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.