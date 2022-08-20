$1 million winning lottery ticket sold in Northeast Iowa

 Skip to main content
...CONDITIONS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FUNNEL CLOUDS...

Current atmospheric conditions support the development of funnel
clouds. Spotters reported a funnel cloud near Beaman, in Grundy
County, IA at 948AM.

Usually, these funnel clouds can form from showers and
weak thunderstorms. These funnels are normally brief, drop only
a few hundred feet from the cloud base, and rarely become a
tornado or cause damage. However, if one is spotted, please
immediately report it to the National Weather Service. If a tornado
warning would become necessary, take appropriate action.

OSSIAN, Iowa (KWWL)- The only $1 million-winning ticket nationwide in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing came from Northeast Iowa.

According to the Iowa Lottery, the winner purchased the ticket at Casey's on West Main Street in Ossian. The small community in Winneshiek County has a population of about 800.

The ticket just missed the $99 million jackpot, matching the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball.

The winning numbers in Friday's drawing were: 12-18-24-46-65 and Mega Ball 3. The Megaplier number was 4.

No one got all six numbers, so the jackpot will climb to an estimated $116 million for Tuesday's drawing.

Casey's will get a $1,000 bonus for selling the $1 million winning ticket. It is the fourth lottery ticket in Iowa to win $1,000 or more this year.

Winning tickets of $1 million or more need to be claimed in person at Iowa Lottery headquarters in Clive.

