1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County crash Saturday

KEOKUK, Iowa (KWWL) – A southeast Iowa teen is dead after a crash north of Keokuk in Lee County Saturday night.
Iowa State Patrol says it happened on Mississippi River Road around 10:45 p.m.
A 15-year-old from Keokuk was driving south on Mississippi River Road and didn't make it around a curve. The car the teen was driving went into the ditch.
A 16-year-old passenger, also of Keokuk, in the car was injured in the crash.
Both teens were taken to the hospital in Keokuk. Neither were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.
The names of the teens haven't been released due to their ages.