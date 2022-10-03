Pink Ribbon Run gets record turnout for 2022--Watch some of the Sights & Sounds

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) The 2022 edition of the Beyond Pink Team's Pink Ribbon Run will go down as a record-setter.
A total of 1,260 runners and walkers turned out Saturday morning for the 16th annual Pink Ribbon Run, through downtown Cedar Falls and out onto the area trails.
The Wilson Warriors, paying tribute to the late Lisa Wilson, took top honors as the largest team, with nearly 60 team members.
The Wilson Warriors also won most the colorful/enthusiastic team. The video helps show why.
The Beyond Pink Team helps local and area families in their battle against breast cancer be providing direct monetary payments to help with expenses, including items like travel to doctor appointments.
Breast Cancer is expensive, as costs begin to add up which are beyond what is covered by insurance. That's why The Beyond Pink Team there to help.
In 2021, thanks to the generosity of so many area residents, the Beyond Pink Fund assisted 100 individuals in Black Hawk and 10 surrounding counties with $97,000 towards medical bills and/or essential living expenses.
Donations stay local and help make a difference. Your help is appreciated! The Beyond Pink teams says THANK YOU!
Because of the record turnout in 2022, even more individuals and families dealing with cancer will be helped.
My video provides just a glimpse of the inspirational atmosphere of this annual event.
