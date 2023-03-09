Mechanics say it's important to wash your car in between winter storms: Here's why

...Winter Storm to Impact Portions of Northern and Central Iowa
Today into This Evening...
A late season winter storm will continue to produce light to
moderate snowfall into the evening hours. Highest additional
snowfall accumulations will be over portions of northern into
eastern Iowa where 2 inches or more may fall. Lesser amounts will
be seen for locations to the south and west. Periods of more
intense snowfall rates will result in slushy and slick roads. Some
areas may see wet roads become icy as temperatures cool below
freezing after dark, but widespread significant travel impacts are
not expected.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST
TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.
* WHERE...Portions of northern and central Iowa.
* WHEN...Until midnight CST Thursday night.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and slushy road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest travel conditions, check the Iowa 511 app,
www.511ia.org, or dial 511.
&&