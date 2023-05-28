Man wanted in connection to Eldora homicide may have changed his license plate

ELDORA, Iowa (KWWL)- A man wanted by Eldora Police in connection to a homicide may have changed his license plate as law enforcement agencies across the state continue to search for him.
Authorities initially said 28-year-old Nathan Bahr was last seen driving a 2020 gray Toyota Camry with the black license plate EMRGLL. They now believe he may have changed the license plate to KHA681.
Bahr is considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on Bahr's whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agencies.
Authorities are searching for him in connection with a Friday morning homicide. Law enforcement responded to a 911 call at a house on 17th Avenue in Eldora and found a woman dead inside the house.