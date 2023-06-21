Main Street construction means some changes for this year's Sturgis Falls

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Throughout the weekend, thousands will descend upon Cedar Falls for Sturgis Falls. Folks will cruise through Gateway and Overman Parks, enjoying live music, food, drinks, and more.
It was a big weekend for bars, restaurants and shops along Main Street. Despite the construction along Main Street starting at Sixth Street, they are still open.
"You can get to the businesses. You just have to use State or Washington or First Street," Community Main Street Executive Director Kim Bear said. "You have to get creative because this is season of construction in Iowa, and we have a lot of road construction happening."
Even the parade will take a different route and will only be on Main Street for two blocks. The parade begins at 8th and Clay Street and will end on 5th and Franklin Street. That means your regular viewing spot might not be available this year.
"I think people are gonna have to figure out, we can sit on Washington instead of Main this year," Bear said. "It's only on Maine for two blocks which is super strange for us for downtown, but you know you got to do it. There's a lot of road construction happening."
Many stores on Main Street are hoping some Sturgis Falls go-ers will stop in and shop on their way to and from the festival.
It is a chance to show off what downtown Cedar Falls has to offer.
"I think it's an opportunity to shop after you go to Sturgis Falls or have a drink downtown before you head over to the bands," There's lots of opportunity for you for everyone who's coming to still take advantage of all that is to offer in downtown.
It is hard to pinpoint numbers for the exact economic impact of Sturgis Falls weekend on Cedar Falls. A 2014 University of Northern Iowa thesis paper written by Chelsea Mae Tolle estimated the event's impact in 2013 was north of $4.4 million.
If they don't go shopping or grab a bite to eat on Main Street, Bear said they hope to entice people to return later.
"If you're out and about or if you're going to watch a band, you're probably not in the mood to shop, but if you're drawing attention to the shops that are here, and you can say, oh, I should come back to that, I think that's just that residual effect of oh wow, I had no idea that there are this many boutiques and shops in downtown Cedar Falls. I think part of it is good for foot traffic to expose them to what is here."
At Gateway and Overman Parks, crews are putting up tents, setting up carnival rides and ensuring the stages and everything else are ready for Friday.
President of the Sturgis Falls Board of Directors Jay Stoddard said the setup is going smoothly.
"We are used to rain storms, thunderstorms, windstorms. There has been nothing, so we have scooted right through. We are way ahead of schedule setting up," Stoddard said. "I keep looking around and saying, what is different this year? I said my gosh, this is only Wednesday, and we'll have just about everything set up basically."
While the festival goes on rain or shine, Stoddard said inclement weather while setting up can hamper their efforts to ensure everything is ready to go.
Cedar Falls native and NASA astronaut Raja Chari will serve as celebrity grand marshal of the Sturgis Falls Parade on June 24. He will also be participating in other events throughout the three-day festival.
On June 23, Chari will make a public presentation about his work with NASA from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at Overman Park. Mayor Rob Green will present Chari with a key to the city afterward. Chari will welcome the crowd and speak briefly at the 6:00 p.m. opening ceremonies in the park.
On June 24, Chari will participate in the parade of dignitaries at 9:30 a.m. Children will have an opportunity to hear from the astronaut at 3:30 p.m. at the Kidsway Tent.
At 7:00 p.m., Chari will make short remarks as he introduces the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Band's performance at Overman Park.
Here is a full list of events: