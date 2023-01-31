Local officials urging safety amid subzero temperatures

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - As both wind chills and temperatures sit at 20 below, local emergency officials say it could affect commutes.
According to Black Hawk County Emergency Management Coordinator Mindy Benson, rescue times for disabled drivers on the side of the road can take anywhere from 5 to 30 minutes based upon your location.
Benson said in these conditions, it's important to make sure you fill up your gas tank, as well as keep items like blankets and non perishables in your trunk.
"I suggest going to a service station to get your battery checked, and your tires checked," Benson said. "Those tires can easily deflate as the air temperatures get colder."
Benson also advises the community dress in lots of layers, and be aware of the right and wrong ways to heat your home.
"Make sure you are heating your home safely, those space heaters get dangerous sometimes," Benson said. "If you have to use one, use it for a short period of time, then let your home cool down. Don't use your oven to heat your home, that can cause fires and be extremely dangerous."
As frost bite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions, Benson said it's important to learn about the warming shelters in the area.
"Waterloo and Cedar Falls are great communities to have warming shelters for people," Benson said. "The buses should be running to and from."
For a list of warming shelters and other local alerts from emergency management in your county click here.