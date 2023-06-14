Iowa City flooding 15 years later

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) - It has been 15 years since the record breaking flooding that was seen across Eastern Iowa. One of the cities that was hit particularly hard was Iowa City. The 2008 flood shattered all prior flooding records in Iowa, doing major damage.
The people of Iowa City began sandbagging when they knew the flood was coming. Despite their best efforts, the preparations were not enough, as serious damage necessitated a large recovery effort.
"We quickly shifted into recovery," explained Iowa Flood Center Co-Founder Larry Weber. "That was about going back in and assessing damage, and trying to get facilities up and operable again."
The river would eventually crest at 31 and a half feet. According to reporting at the time, 20 buildings on the University of Iowa's campus were flooded. This included the Hancher Auditorium, which flooded all the way up to stage level.
In the aftermath of the flood, the Iowa City community came together again, just as they had in the preparation efforts.
"One of the more positive memories was how the campus community, the university community, the Johnson County, Iowa City community, how everybody came together. We were all in this together," said Weber.
This flooding also led to the creation of the Iowa Flood Center, a one of a kind academic center devoted to flood research. At the Iowa Flood Center, they put a heavy focus on providing Iowans with flood related tools, as well as reliable flood information. It is also a critical resource for flood research.