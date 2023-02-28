Hawkeye Farm Show returns for 36th year

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa...

Black Hawk Creek at Hudson affecting Black Hawk County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO JUST AFTER
MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Hawk Creek at Hudson.

* WHEN...From this evening to just after midnight tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Water affects Watters Road. Some
residential evacuations may be needed. Ridgeway Avenue at US 63 in
Waterloo is flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.9 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...

Shell Rock River at Shell Rock affecting Bremer, Black Hawk and
Butler Counties.

.Moderate to heavy rain fell on a deep primed snowpack leading to
the melt increasing. Flows in rivers will increase quickly and reach
critical levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO LATE
TOMORROW EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Shell Rock River at Shell Rock.

* WHEN...From this afternoon to late tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.5 feet, Seepage occurs in several basements close
to the river.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 11.2 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 12.3 feet just after midnight
tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hawkeye Farm Show returns for 36th year

  • Updated
  • 0

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa. (KWWL) - Doors will open at the UNI-Dome for the first day of the Hawkeye Farm Show.

Show managers say this show isn't just for agricultural producers, but the community as a whole.

Over 200 exhibitors will showcase their latest farm and argricultural technologies at this years show.

All exhibtors will be on one floor, for a more interactive experience for both companies and community memebers.

The goal is that all whole visit get a nice view of all products represented in the show.

Show Manager Scott Guttormson said argriculture plays an important role in our community.

"In this part of the state it's number one and it's very important," Guttormson said. "As you drive throughtout this community, this county, and this state, you can tell argricultural is a big part of this area."

Iowa State University will also be offer educational seminars that focus on challenges farmers may face for the upcoming planting season.

Show hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting today through March 2nd.

Tags

