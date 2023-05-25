George Washington Carver Academy teacher wins 'Tool for Schools' grant!

WATERLOO, Iowa. (KWWL) - As the school year is winding down for many local school districts, another lucky teacher has won the 'Tools for Schools' grant!
Dezirae Bainum is a seventh grade English teacher at George Washington Carver Academy.
Bainum applied for the grant after her students reaction to a book she had assigned. The book sparked social and emotional learning within her classroom.
Bainum said she wants to use the grant to be able to provide flexible seating, as well as opportunities for community building.
"The kids have all said how they would like to have something different for them," said Bainum. "Some of the kids like to move, some of them like stand, and some of them like to fidget around and so this would be a big thing for them."
The 'Cedar Valley Tools For Schools' Program is a partnership between KWWL and Green State Credit Union.